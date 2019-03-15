Panthers' Riley Sheahan: Dishes helper in win
Sheahan picked up an assist in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Thursday.
He added two shots on goal in the contest. Sheahan has produced three assists in seven games in March, and he has 17 points (eight goals, nine apples) in 70 games between the Penguins and the Panthers.
