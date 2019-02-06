Panthers' Riley Sheahan: Effective on penalty kill
Sheahan saw 14:01 in ice time as he helped kill off the Blues' only penalty in an eventual 3-2 loss on Tuesday.
Although it is expected that Sheahan will be dealt again by the deadline, head coach Bob Boughner has not shied away from playing the gritty forward on the penalty kill. However, Sheahan has yet to tally a point and has only one shot on goal during his first two games with the Panthers.
