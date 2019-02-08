Sheahan collected his first point with the Panthers -- an assist -- during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over his former Penguins.

After a successful 2017-18 season that saw Sheahan put up 32 points with the Penguins, he has been having a down season. Thursday's assist is his 10th point through 52 games. We're expecting the Panthers to trade Sheahan before the deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories