Sheahan tallied an assist during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

It was originally thought that Sheahan would be dealt at the trade deadline for future assets, but a deal never came to fruition. General manager Dale Tallon suggested the Panthers are looking at bringing the depth forward back next season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Sheahan has five points in his 13 games with the Cats.