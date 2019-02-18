Panthers' Riley Sheahan: Pots empty-netter
Sheahan picked up his first goal as a Panther during a 6-3 win over the Canadiens on Sunday.
After a sluggish start to the season with the Penguins, a trade to Southern Florida seems to have given a breath of fresh air to Sheahan. He has four points in his eight games with the Cats, giving the team offensive depth it desperately needed.
