Panthers' Riley Sheahan: Snaps point drought
Sheahan ended his seven-game point drought with an assist during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
He also added a shot, a hit, and ended the night a plus-2. After a rough start to the season with the Penguins, Sheahan is overachieving with the Panthers. He has the same amount of points (nine) in 29 games with the Cats as he did in 49 contests with Pittsburgh.
