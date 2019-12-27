Panthers' Riley Stillman: Back with big club
The Panthers promoted Stillman from their AHL affiliate Friday.
Aaron Ekblad is dealing with an undisclosed injury, so Stillman could draw into the lineup immediately Saturday against Detroit. The 21-year-old rearguard has notched six points while posting a minus-8 rating in 25 games with AHL Springfield this season.
