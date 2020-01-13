Stillman posted an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stillman has four assists this season, all coming in the last six games. The 21-year-old blueliner has added 20 blocks, 14 hits and 19 shots on goal through 12 contests. He's not likely to make a fantasy impact this season, but Stillman could be a figure on the Panthers' blue line for years to come -- he's earning second-pairing minutes as a rookie.