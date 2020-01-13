Panthers' Riley Stillman: Bags helper in win
Stillman posted an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Stillman has four assists this season, all coming in the last six games. The 21-year-old blueliner has added 20 blocks, 14 hits and 19 shots on goal through 12 contests. He's not likely to make a fantasy impact this season, but Stillman could be a figure on the Panthers' blue line for years to come -- he's earning second-pairing minutes as a rookie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.