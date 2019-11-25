Play

Stillman was demoted to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Stillman was up with the big club in order to serve as an emergency depth option for Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, but ended up just watching from the press box. If MacKenzie Weegar (face) remains sidelined against Washington on Wednesday, Stillman could find himself making the trip up from the minors once again to serve in a similar role.

