Panthers' Riley Stillman: Dropped down to minors
Stillman was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Friday.
Stillman played in just one game so far this season, in which he tallied two PIM, one shot and five hits while logging 11:22 of ice time in his NHL debut. The Ontario native figures to find himself moving between leagues frequently the rest of the season and will no doubt be added to the roster full time if the team qualifies for the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...