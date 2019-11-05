Panthers' Riley Stillman: Dropped to minors
Stillman was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Tuesday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Stillman appeared in three games this season, in which he registered seven shots, four blocks and five PIM. The blueliner's demotion is a good indication that Mike Matheson will be available versus Washington on Thursday. This is unlikely to be the last time Stillman suits up in the NHL this season, but he should spend the bulk of the year with the Thunderbirds.
