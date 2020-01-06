Panthers' Riley Stillman: Grabs another assist
Stillman picked up his second assist in three games in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
After being called up to the NHL on Dec. 27, Stillman has been seeing big minutes with Mike Matheson on the second pairing. He has two points and 11 shots on goal with averaging 20:01 in the six games since his call-up.
