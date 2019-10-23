Panthers' Riley Stillman: Heads to big club
The Panthers recalled Stillman from AHL Springfield on Wednesday, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Since Aaron Ekblad missed Tuesday's game against the Penguins with an illness, Stillman will join the Panthers for the beginning of their four-game road trip starting Thursday in Calgary. Stillman will likely be returned to bus league once Ekblad's healthy.
