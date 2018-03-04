Panthers' Riley Stillman: Inks NHL contract

Stillman signed an entry-level deal with the Panthers on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Stillman has spent this season with two OHL clubs -- Hamilton and Oshawa -- and compiled four goals, 31 points and 74 PIM through 57 games. The 2016 fourth-round pick is highly touted for his two-way game, having a plus-20 rating over the last two seasons, and he'll look to finish the season with AHL Springfield, However, the Panthers blue line is a tough one to crack with three defensemen signed to contracts with six-plus years remaining.