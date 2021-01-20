Stillman was assigned to Florida's taxi squad Wednesday.
Stillman has played in one game for Florida this season. He'll need to be moved back onto the active roster in order to dress for the team in the future, but it may not be long until the 22-year-old defenseman is called upon again since the team isn't sending Stillman down to the AHL.
