Stillman sustained an upper-body injury versus the Canadiens on Saturday that will keep him out for Monday's matchup with St. Louis, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.

Stillman remains stuck in an eight-game pointless streak during which he has recorded a mere four shots, seven PIM and 15 hits while averaging 16:24 of ice time. With Stillman unavailable, Mark Pysyk will slot back onto the blue line while Aleksi Saarela comes down from the press box.