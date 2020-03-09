Panthers' Riley Stillman: Out with upper-body injury
Stillman sustained an upper-body injury versus the Canadiens on Saturday that will keep him out for Monday's matchup with St. Louis, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.
Stillman remains stuck in an eight-game pointless streak during which he has recorded a mere four shots, seven PIM and 15 hits while averaging 16:24 of ice time. With Stillman unavailable, Mark Pysyk will slot back onto the blue line while Aleksi Saarela comes down from the press box.
