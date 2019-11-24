Panthers' Riley Stillman: Pulled up Sunday
The Panthers called up Stillman from AHL Springfield on Sunday.
The 21-year-old has already appeared in three games with the Panthers this season, so he could be entering the lineup as early as Sunday against the Sabres. Stillman has registered just two points in 13 games with AHL Springfield, and just registered his first goal of the season in Saturday's overtime win over Providence.
