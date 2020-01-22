Stillman was sent down to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

The move will allow Stillman to continue playing for the Thunderbirds while the Panthers are off until Feb. 1 versus Montreal due to the bye week and All-Star break. Considering Stillman has appeared in all 13 games since his recall from the minors, in which he averaged 20:25 of ice time, he should be considered a near lock to return to the 23-man roster ahead of the matchup with the Habs.