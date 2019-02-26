Panthers' Riley Stillman: Recalled Tuesday
Stillman was promoted from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.
Stillman was promoted under emergency conditions due to the injury to Mike Matheson (lower body), so he won't count against the four recall limit. The 20-year-old Stillman is unlikely to suit up versus the Coyotes on Tuesday and figures to serve as a depth option. In 46 minor-league contests with the Thunderbirds, the blueliner notched three goals, eight assists and 41 PIM.
