Stillman was promoted to the active roster Saturday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Anton Stralman was sent to the taxi squad, so Stillman is expected to take his place in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Stars. Stillman has played just one NHL game this season. Through 36 career NHL appearances, he's recorded five points.
