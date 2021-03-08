Stillman was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Stillman hasn't played an NHL game since Jan. 19, but he could crack the lineup for Tuesday's road clash against the Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old will skate on the third pairing if he does make an appearance.
