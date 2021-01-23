The Panthers assigned Stillman to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Stillman has drawn into one game with the Panthers thus far this season, logging five hits, two blocks and two PIM in 16:58 of ice time against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. He'll likely continue to shuffle between levels throughout the 2020-21 campaign.
