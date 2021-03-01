Stillman was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Stillman is eligible to play in Monday's home matchup versus the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old has suited up in just one game this year, so he'll likely skate on the third defensive pairing if he gears up.
More News
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Good to go for postseason•
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Panthers' Riley Stillman: Snaps 13-game point drought•