Panthers' Riley Stillman: Skipping over to AHL
Stillman is set to turn pro with AHL Springfield this year, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
The Panthers, who lack organizational depth on the blue line, selected Stillman in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He's best recognized for his service time in the OHL having posted 22 goals, 66 assists and 230 PIM over 195 games between Oshawa and Hamilton. Stillman will produce the occasional point, but he doesn't project to evolve into the type of NHL defenseman who joins the rush very often, thus limiting his appeal in fantasy games.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...