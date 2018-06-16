Stillman is set to turn pro with AHL Springfield this year, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

The Panthers, who lack organizational depth on the blue line, selected Stillman in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He's best recognized for his service time in the OHL having posted 22 goals, 66 assists and 230 PIM over 195 games between Oshawa and Hamilton. Stillman will produce the occasional point, but he doesn't project to evolve into the type of NHL defenseman who joins the rush very often, thus limiting his appeal in fantasy games.