Stillman picked up an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Stillman set up Vincent Trocheck for the go-ahead goal at 10:50 of the second period. The 21-year-old defenseman entered Wednesday on a 13-game point drought, during which he amassed 28 blocked shots, 27 hits and 16 shots on goal. Stillman is at five helpers, 44 hits and 49 blocks through 26 appearances this year.