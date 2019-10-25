Panthers' Riley Stillman: Underwater in season debut
Stillman finished Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to Calgary with a minus-3 rating.
It was only Stillman's second game in the NHL after making his debut last season. With Mike Matheson out with an undisclosed injury for the next 10-14 days, Stillman has to get his legs under him quick. He will likely be playing in the Cats' next five games at a minimum.
