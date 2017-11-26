Panthers' Roberto Luongo: 35 saves in loss
Luongo made 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Bobby Lou is as strong as ever, but he just didn't get support from his fellow kitties. Luongo is 4-2 in his last six starts and is a worthy fantasy activation, even at 38.
