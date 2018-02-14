Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Activated off IR

Luongo (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo will start as the backup to James Reimer versus the Canucks, but should get a look between the crease during the Panthers upcoming back-to-back -- either against Calgary on Saturday or Sunday's tilt with Winnipeg. With the veteran ready to go, Harri Sateri will be sent back to the minors to clear a spot under the 23-man roster limit.