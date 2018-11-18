Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows 10 goals over two starts

Luongo made 20 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

After a strong start when he returned from injury, Bobby Lou has now allowed 10 goals in his last two starts. We suspect he'll get a rest soon. Luongo is 39 and he just can't carry as heavy a load as he once did.

