Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows six in ugly loss

Luongo was beaten six times in Florida's 6-2 preseason loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Luongo was limited to 33 starts in 2017-18 and at 39 years of age, his days of 55-plus start seasons are behind him. Look for the Panthers to closely monitor his workload in 2018-19, hoping that backup James Reimer can provide more consistent play in relief.

