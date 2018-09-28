Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows six in ugly loss
Luongo was beaten six times in Florida's 6-2 preseason loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Luongo was limited to 33 starts in 2017-18 and at 39 years of age, his days of 55-plus start seasons are behind him. Look for the Panthers to closely monitor his workload in 2018-19, hoping that backup James Reimer can provide more consistent play in relief.
