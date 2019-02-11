Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows two goals in relief

Luongo was called on to play the third period in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning, allowing two power-play goals while stopping nine other shots.

One of the goals came on a 5-on-3 power play against the Panthers. Luongo didn't get a full night off, after James Reimer gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first two periods. He'll likely be back between the pipes Tuesday when the Panthers return to action.