Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Announced as finalist for Masterson Trophy
Luongo was named one of the top-three finishers for Masterson Trophy voting.
The 39-year-old Luongo played just 35 games this season while battling various injuries, but still nearly managed to lead his Panthers to the postseason with a strong second half. He posted an 18-11-2 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.47 GAA. Hopefully Luongo can use the offseason to regain his health and come back strong for the 2018-19 campaign.
