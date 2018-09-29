Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Assigned between pipes
Luongo will cover the home net versus the Lightning on Saturday.
Luongo allowed six goals on 26 shots to these Bolts on Thursday, so the team will use Saturday's preseason finale as a way for the 39-year-old goalie to try and right the ship. After all, the Panthers will once again host the Lightning in the Oct. 6 regular-season opener, and Panthers coach Bob Boughner will want to know that he can trust Luongo to perform well right out of the gate.
