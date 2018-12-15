Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back at it Saturday

Luongo will patrol the crease Saturday as a home starter versus the Maple Leafs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo surrendered four goals apiece in his last three starts, but the Panthers sent traditional backup James Reimer between the pipes against the visiting Wild on Thursday, only to watch him struggle to the tune of five goals allowed on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss. Looking ahead, Bobby Lou will prepare to face the league's fifth-ranked offense with the Leafs averaging 3.56 goals per game.