Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back at practice
Luongo (lower body) returned to practice Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
According to DeFranks, this was Luongo's first practice since he sustained his injury Dec. 4. Fortunately for the Cats, they've managed to stay competitive with Luongo and James Reimer (groin) both missing a significant amount of time due to their respective injuries since the calendar flipped to 2018. Harri Sateri, who's a 28-year-old rookie, finds himself with an active four-game winning streak, and there's little doubt that has eased the team's concerns about how soon Luongo might be ready. Fantasy owners should hang onto Bobby Lou, as he's a proven veteran who has just taken a significant step in his recovery.
