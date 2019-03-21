Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back in goal against Arizona

Luongo will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo will make his first start since March 7. The 39-year-old has avoided any major injuries this season, but the Panthers know exactly what they have in Bobby Lou, as opposed to rookie netminder Samuel Montembeault, who is finally taking a break after starting six straight games. Luongo will now square off against a Coyotes team that has lost two straight games and have a white-knuckled grip on a potential playoff spot.