Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Backstops Cats to emotional home-ice win
Luongo turned aside 35 of 37 shots during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.
It was an emotional night for Luongo who addressed the crowd before the opening faceoff in reaction to the shooting at the nearby Stoneman Douglas high school last week. The 38-year-old netminder was outstanding in his third game back from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss 27 games. If the Cats are to claw their way back into playoff contention, they will need more outings like this, so get him back in your lineups as he should be finished shaking the rust off in short order with his third-straight game stopping at least 30 shots.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns away 30 in 2-1 loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Successful in return to crease•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will make first start since December•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Activated off IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...