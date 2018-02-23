Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Backstops Cats to emotional home-ice win

Luongo turned aside 35 of 37 shots during Thursday's 3-2 comeback win over the Capitals.

It was an emotional night for Luongo who addressed the crowd before the opening faceoff in reaction to the shooting at the nearby Stoneman Douglas high school last week. The 38-year-old netminder was outstanding in his third game back from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss 27 games. If the Cats are to claw their way back into playoff contention, they will need more outings like this, so get him back in your lineups as he should be finished shaking the rust off in short order with his third-straight game stopping at least 30 shots.