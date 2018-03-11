Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Beats Rangers in shootout
Luongo allowed three goals on 37 shots during a 4-3 shootout victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
The veteran has posted a couple stinkers in recent weeks, but overall, he's been playing extremely well. He is 7-1-1 with a .935 save percentage and one shutout in the last nine games. Luongo has only played 25 games because of injury, but if this run continues, 20 victories and a save percentage north of .930 aren't out of the question.
