Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes against Avs

Luongo will defend the cage versus host Colorado on Monday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo returned from a personal leave of absence and stopped 18 of 19 shots for a 6-1 win over the Kings on Saturday -- the victory was extra sweet for the 39-year-old netminder since it helped him move into a tie with Ed Belfour for third place on the NHL's all-time wins list at 484 apiece. Luongo will now face a Colorado team that ranks ninth overall in total offense by means of averaging 3.32 goals per game, and he'll reportedly be countered by Colorado's No. 1 goalie in Semyon Varlamov.