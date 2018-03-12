Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes against Senators
Luongo will tend the twine for Monday's clash with Ottawa, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.
Luongo's streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss has reached eight (7-0-1). During his strong run of outings, the 38-year-old posted a .932 save percentage. The netminder has his team surging up the Eastern Conference standings and just two points behind Columbus for the final Wild Card spot.
