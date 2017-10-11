Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Thursday

Luongo will defend the cage against the Blues on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo struggled Opening Night versus Tampa Bay, as he allowed four pucks to find the back of the net on 24 shots for a disappointing .833 save percentage. The netminder will face off with a Blues squad that -- despite missing several top players -- remains undefeated and is scoring 3.50 goals per game.