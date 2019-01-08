Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Tuesday
Luongo will tend the twine on the road versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo has allowed 11 goals in his previous three outings, which gives him a 4.88 GAA over that stretch. A clash with the Penguins who are averaging 3.48 goals on the year probably won't instill confidence in fantasy owners. The veteran has been splitting time with backup James Reimer and will likely continue to do so for the rest of the campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Sabres•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pegged for starter's duty Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Team rallies after he vacates post•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine in Detroit•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Posts rough outing•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod against Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...