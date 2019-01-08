Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Tuesday

Luongo will tend the twine on the road versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo has allowed 11 goals in his previous three outings, which gives him a 4.88 GAA over that stretch. A clash with the Penguins who are averaging 3.48 goals on the year probably won't instill confidence in fantasy owners. The veteran has been splitting time with backup James Reimer and will likely continue to do so for the rest of the campaign.