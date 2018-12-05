Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Blanks visiting Bruins
Luongo turned aside all 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Bruins.
Luongo's first shutout of the season was also the 77th of his career. The veteran netminder's 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage through 10 starts are right in line with his career marks of 2.50 and .919, so owners of the 39-year-old shouldn't have much to complain about this season -- other than his lack of crease time. For reference, James Reimer is currently leading the timeshare with 13 starts.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely out next three games•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: More knee trouble•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...