Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Blanks visiting Bruins

Luongo turned aside all 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Bruins.

Luongo's first shutout of the season was also the 77th of his career. The veteran netminder's 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage through 10 starts are right in line with his career marks of 2.50 and .919, so owners of the 39-year-old shouldn't have much to complain about this season -- other than his lack of crease time. For reference, James Reimer is currently leading the timeshare with 13 starts.