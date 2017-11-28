Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Bounces back with victory

Luongo stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Monday.

This was a stronger-than-usual showing against the Devils for Luongo, who faced a light workload and kept New Jersey at bay up until the third period. He's settled back in as the top goalie for Florida, and he's looking like a solid No. 2 fantasy goalie.

