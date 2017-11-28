Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Bounces back with victory
Luongo stopped 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Monday.
This was a stronger-than-usual showing against the Devils for Luongo, who faced a light workload and kept New Jersey at bay up until the third period. He's settled back in as the top goalie for Florida, and he's looking like a solid No. 2 fantasy goalie.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Monday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Posts 35 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Saturday against Chicago•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 41 shots in win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Designated starter for Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Takes loss versus Ducks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...