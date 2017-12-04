Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Called upon for Monday start
Luongo will tend the twine in Monday's outing against the Islanders, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Over his last five starts, Luongo posted a 2.39 GAA and .929 save percentage, yet this was only good enough for a 2-3-0 record. The Panthers sit 21st in the league by scoring an average of 2.81 goals per game, but have only averaged 1.60 goals per game over Luongo's last five starts -- making it incredibly difficult for the veteran netminder to land in the win column, regardless of how well he plays.
