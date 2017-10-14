Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Chasing milestone Saturday

Luongo will be in goal for Saturday's road game against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.

This isn't just any game for Luongo. As noted in the report, one more victory and he'll be all alone for a fourth-place ranking on the NHL's all-time goalie wins list. Currently, he's tied with Canadian Curtis Joseph and sitting at 454 career wins. Bobby Lu has a lifetime 14-10-6 record, 2.85 GAA and .908 save percentage versus the Pens.