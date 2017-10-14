Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Chasing milestone Saturday
Luongo will be in goal for Saturday's road game against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
This isn't just any game for Luongo. As noted in the report, one more victory and he'll be all alone for a fourth-place ranking on the NHL's all-time goalie wins list. Currently, he's tied with Canadian Curtis Joseph and sitting at 454 career wins. Bobby Lu has a lifetime 14-10-6 record, 2.85 GAA and .908 save percentage versus the Pens.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Comes up huge against Blues•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gives up four markers in defeat•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal for Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Keeps net clean Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Available for Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...