Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Comes up huge against Blues

Luongo stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's win over the Blues.

It was the first win of the season for Luongo, who is splitting crease time with former Maple Leaf James Reimer. The veteran posted a .915 save percentage in 2016-17 and reminded us Thursday why he's still a very serviceable fantasy option. At 37 years of age, it's clear Luongo's best years are behind him, but the Panthers have a solid roster and he still has plenty to offer for fantasy goers.