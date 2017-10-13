Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Comes up huge against Blues
Luongo stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's win over the Blues.
It was the first win of the season for Luongo, who is splitting crease time with former Maple Leaf James Reimer. The veteran posted a .915 save percentage in 2016-17 and reminded us Thursday why he's still a very serviceable fantasy option. At 37 years of age, it's clear Luongo's best years are behind him, but the Panthers have a solid roster and he still has plenty to offer for fantasy goers.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gives up four markers in defeat•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal for Opening Night•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Keeps net clean Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Available for Vegas•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Intent on remaining in Florida•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...