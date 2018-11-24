Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Considered day-to-day
Luongo is day-to-day with a lower-body injury he suffered Friday against the Hurricanes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
This injury doesn't appear to be serious, but it's also the second time the 39-year-old has been injured this season. The Panthers are playing Saturday at home against the Blackhawks. James Reimer was already scheduled to start, but now we have to see if Michael Hutchinson will be called up to be the backup goalie, or if Luongo will be healthy enough to ride the pine in case of an emergency.
