Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues hot start

Luongo allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 victory against the Islanders on Saturday.

The 39-year-old was making just his third start and fourth appearance this season, but owners have to love what they have seen. He is 3-0-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.42 GAA. While those numbers obviously aren't sustainable, owners should feel free to ride the hot streak.