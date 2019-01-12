Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues struggling
Luongo allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Friday.
The Panthers yielded an empty-netter while down 3-2 but then pulled back within one after scoring a goal with the goaltender pulled. But that wasn't enough, so Luongo drops to 0-4-0 with an .832 save percentage in his last four games. At 39 years old, Luongo simply isn't the same netminder he once was. He is 8-10-1 with an .891 save percentage and a 3.36 GAA this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns in forgettable performance•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Sabres•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pegged for starter's duty Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Team rallies after he vacates post•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...