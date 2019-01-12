Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues struggling

Luongo allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Flames on Friday.

The Panthers yielded an empty-netter while down 3-2 but then pulled back within one after scoring a goal with the goaltender pulled. But that wasn't enough, so Luongo drops to 0-4-0 with an .832 save percentage in his last four games. At 39 years old, Luongo simply isn't the same netminder he once was. He is 8-10-1 with an .891 save percentage and a 3.36 GAA this season.